There will probably never be a musical era quite like the 60s again. If you were a kid or teenager during that decade, the following nostalgic hits from the year 1967 will make you feel like you’re young and in love again.

“Happy Together” by The Turtles from ‘Happy Together’

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It’s a classic young love song with a carefree attitude that would come to define being a youngin’ back in 1967. And few people can hear the chorus of “Happy Together” and not love it.

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“Happy Together” by The Turtles was a trippy smash hit on the charts in 1967. It made it all the way to No. 1 on both the mainstream pop charts in the US. The song also did well in the UK and much of Europe.

“Daydream Believer” by The Monkees from ‘The Birds, The Bees & The Monkees’

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The Monkees were the band that 60s kids and teens were obsessed with back in the day, outside of The Beatles. And this particular track from 1967 is such a youthful, feel-good song that still pleases listeners after all these years. “Daydream Believer” has been covered quite a few times by other musicians, too. A few noteworthy attempts at the song came from songwriter John Stewart, Anne Murray, and others.

“Daydream Believer” by The Monkees was a smash No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The baroque pop classic also reached No. 5 on the UK Singles chart. It would be the band’s final No. 1 hit in the United States.

“Windy” by The Association from ‘Insight Out’

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Few songs have an infectious, catchy energy like “Windy” by The Association. Adults in 1967 loved it, and so did teens. I think it’s more than worthy of a spot on our list of nostalgic hits from 1967, don’t you?

Penned by Ruthann Friedman, “Windy” by The Association was quite a big hit for the band. It topped the Hot 100 chart and the Cash Box Top 100 chart. And it’s a bit of a history-maker, too. The Association’s Larry Ramos sings lead on “Windy”. He would be one of the first Asian-American lead crooners to score a No. 1 hit single in the US.

(Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)