3 One-Hit Wonder Lyrics From 1995 That Every 90s Kid Remembers

Not every lyric knocks it out of the park in terms of poetry and prose. But when it comes to these lyrics from 1993, they stay stuck in our heads.

“One Of Us” by Joan Osborne

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“What if God was one of us? / Just a slob like one of us.”

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“One Of Us” might be Joan Osborne‘s only major hit, but the song did earn the singer three Grammy nominations and a No. 4 position on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was written by Eric Bazilian, who ended up marrying the woman he wrote the song for. The whole sentiment of the song is that maybe God is just like “One Of Us”, which is honestly a pretty deep subject to use to woo someone, but according to him, it did the trick.

“I wrote that song one night—the quickest song I ever wrote—to impress a girl,” he told Will Harris. “Which worked, because we’re married and have two kids.”

“Breakfast At Tiffany’s” by Deep Blue Something

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“You say that we’ve got nothing in common / No common ground to start from / And we’re falling apart.”

Technically, this song was released on Deep Blue Something’s 1993 and 1994 albums before being released again as a single in 1995. This song is about a relationship where two people don’t have a lot in common. In an effort to find something that he and his girlfriend can relate to, he brings up the movie Breakfast At Tiffany’s. Even though the whole song essentially stems from one moment, when the chorus arrives, it’s kind of cinematic in a strange way.

And I said, ‘What about Breakfast at Tiffany’s?’

She said, ‘I think I remember that film and

As I recall, I think we both kinda liked it’

And I said, ‘Well, that’s the one thing we’ve got.’

“Tell Me” by Groove Theory

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“If you thought I’d sleep on this / Boy, you’re wrong ’cause all I dream about is our first kiss.”

“Tell Me” is a confessional love song with a catchy R&B beat. This song is actually a cover of another song from 1993, “Tell Me (If You Want Me Too)” by Rhythm-N-Bass.

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