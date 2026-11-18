Some songs still stick with us like glue, even the one-hit wonders of our day. Here are a few one-hit wonder lyrics from 1998 that 90s kids will remember.

“You Get What You Give” by New Radicals

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“But when the night is falling / You cannot find the light, light / You feel your dreams are dying, hold tight.”

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Dare I say, “You Get What You Give” might just be the biggest optimism anthem of the decade. This song was written by Gregg Alexander and Rick Nowels. Apparently, Alexander had a dream where he heard music coming from a house. He walked in to find Joni Mitchell there. When it came to production, New Radicals went all in.

“You Get What You Give was the only time I had an unlimited budget,” Alexander told The Guardian in 2024, according to Music Radar. “That’s why that song has so many different sections and melodies. Pop. Rock. Soul. Pianos. I figured, ‘Nobody may ever even hear this so let’s throw in the kitchen sink and the bathwater as well.’”

The song might’ve been New Radicals’ only major hit, but it definitely had the kind of message you want to leave audiences with.

“Music Sounds Better With You” by Stardust

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“Ooh, baby / I feel right, the music sounds better with you / Love might bring us back together.”

Ever heard of Daft Punk? Well, Thomas Bangalter, one of the group’s members, was also in a trio called Stardust, and they released a song called “Music Sounds Better With You”. In Britain, this song was one of the best-selling songs of the year, and it even made it to No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart.

“What It’s Like” by Everlast

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“We’ve all seen a man at the liquor store beggin’ for your change / The hair on his face is dirty, dread-locked, and full of mange / He asks a man for what he could spare, with shame in his eyes.”

This song was the lead single for Everlast’s album, Whitey Ford Sings The Blues. The track describes people in difficult situations and then asks the listener to look inward, basically saying that if you had to take the place of one of these characters, you would really know what they’re going through. This song reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 40 in a number of other countries, including Germany, Austria, and Australia.

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