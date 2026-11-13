3 One-Hit Wonders From 1959 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

By the end of the 1950s, music was centrally important to pop culture. Today, seven-plus decades later, many of the songs from that era continue to live on. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below.

We wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that we not only hear often but that we hear in certain places often. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1959 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“You Were Mine” by The Fireflies (Single, 1959)

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Sometimes when you walk into a particular store, you notice that the purveyors of the place are really trying to set a mood. It’s like they want their front doors to be some kind of time capsule, and when you walk through them, you get transported to the distant past. But, hey! Nothing wrong with that! But when you walk into those places of business, you may notice the 1959 single “You Were Mine” by The Fireflies, playing on the overhead speakers. Indeed, as you browse greeting cards, holiday candy, or some other trinket this winter, look out for The Fireflies. You’ll hear ’em!

“Tracy’s Theme” by Spencer Ross (Single, 1959)

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Certain instrumental songs have a way of sweeping you off your feet. It’s like the spot you see from across the room and want to make your cheeks blush. Such is the case with the impeccable 1959 single, “Tracy’s Theme” by Spencer Ross. The music could be in Mad Men, it could be in Macy’s department store as you wait in line for Santa, or it could be playing at your local grocery store while you look for fruit and veggies. The tune is lovely, lilting, and it fills you with a beautiful spirit. In other words, it’s perfect for shopping.

“Money (That’s What I Want)” by Barrett Strong (Single, 1959)

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Sometimes grocery stores and shopping malls like to be cheeky. They enjoy a little bit of irony, especially when it comes to their daily playlists. For an example of this, look no further than “Money (That’s What I Want)” by Barrett Strong. If you want to shop, you need cash. It’s a necessity when you hit up your local grocery store or shopping mall. And that’s exactly why it’s so fun to hear this tune when you’re opening your wallet for a teddy bear for your two-year-old or pasta sauce for dinner.

Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns