Next time you’re walking down the aisles of your favorite store, stop for a second and try to listen to the music on the overhead speakers above. You’re likely to hear a song or three from the early 1970s. And that’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that are perfect for browsing. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1972 that we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

“Amazing Grace” by Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (Single, 1972)

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Sometimes when you’re shopping, you don’t want to hear song lyrics. Instead, you want to hear music and music only. You know who also knows that fact? The owners and purveyors of grocery stores and shopping malls. So, when they are thinking about the playlists they want streaming during the day, they often turn to instrumental tracks like “Amazing Grace” by Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. The 1972 single is big, epic, and timeless. Those are three terrific adjectives for shopping playlists.

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“Popcorn” by Hot Butter from ‘Popcorn’ (1972)

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When you’re going down the aisles of your local grocery store or browsing at your favorite department store, you need a bit of energy, and you need a good beat to keep you going. Enter: “Popcorn” by Hot Butter. The instrumental song swells and sways. It also puts a smile on your face when that bubbly, rhythmic popcorn sound comes in. Your head bobs, your hips sway. If you’re in line, the track allows you to pause and tap your toes as you wait for the cashier up front to finish with the ice cream fanatic with all the coupons.

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel from ‘Stealers Wheel’ (1972)

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This song is a fan favorite. And fan favorites make for perfect additions to shopping mall and grocery store playlists. A hit in its time, this track enjoyed a bit of a renaissance with its inclusion in the 1990s gangster movie, Reservoir Dogs. As a result, generations of music fans love this tune today. That’s why you’ll hear it all the time in malls and grocery stores. The offering will put pep in your step and a song in your soul. So, enjoy it the next time you’re browsing the aisles.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns