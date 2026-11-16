3 One-Hit Wonders From 1974 That We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

The year 1974 was an incredible time for music. In an era without social media, streaming networks, and iPhones, recorded music was one of the only forms of entertainment people could turn to with regularity.

As such, the world produced songs that have not only stood the test of time but that have stood out for decades. That’s just what we wanted to explore here. These are three one-hit wonders from 1974 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede from ‘Hooked On A Feeling’ (1974)

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When you’re walking down the aisles of your favorite local grocery store, you almost get in a trance state. All the food items, the white noise of the shopping cart rolling along—it lulls you into a stupor. But then something cuts through the monotony—it’s music! Suddenly “Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede comes on the overhead stereo. You perk up. Then you reach out and get that box of cereal you’ve always wanted to try. Hey, what a great combination! Blue Swede and shopping!

“Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton from ‘Perfect Angel’ (1974)

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In 1974, Minnie Riperton released one of the best love songs of all time. And that’s saying something. Throughout human history, we have been singing about love. How beautiful it is, how sad it can be when love leaves us. But on “Lovin’ You”, Riperton transcends all that came before and after. The tune is incredibly intimate. It’s as if we aren’t even supposed to be listening to it, witnessing it. It’s as if the song was sung by Riperton to her lover and we somehow stumbled upon the performance. But that’s what makes it so lovely, so universal, and so fitting in a shopping mall full of perfumes and outfits.

“Be Thankful For What You Got” by William DeVaughn from ‘Be Thankful For What You Got’ (1974)

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Simply put, this has to be one of the greatest songs ever written. The music is crystal clear, the vocals are pristine. Everything comes together to tell a story with glistening detail. Indeed, “Be Thankful For What You Got” by William DeVaughn is one of those songs that seems almost handed down to us from on high. How could a single human being actually compose something so wonderful and so real? Not only is this work of art amazing, but it’s grounded and gritty. Truly, it’s a remarkable work, which is why we hear it all the time still today in places like shopping malls and grocery stores.

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