The 1980s were a hotbed for one-hit wonders. It seemed like every year, many of them raced up the Billboard Hot 100 charts and found large audiences. Today, some of those songs continue to live on, but not always in the most traditional places. And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that continue to impact our lives. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1981 that we know you sing all the time in the shower.

“867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone from ‘Tommy Tutone 2’ (1981)

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This track is simply one of the catchiest songs of all time. There was a point in history when human beings were able to memorize dozens of phone numbers. Sadly, that time is gone. At best, we memorize email addresses. But back in 1981, it was all about those seven digits. And Tommy Tutone turned that motif into a hit song. The tune was so popular that people couldn’t help but dial the numbers he sang out loud. Today, because the track is so memorable, people of all ages can’t help but sing it as they shampoo their hair.

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“Theme From The Greatest American Hero (Believe It Or Not)” by Joey Scarbury from ‘America’s Greatest Hero’ (1981)

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This is another song that just lives in your brain after you’ve heard it once or twice. But those who grew up in the 1990s have yet another reason for committing it to memory and singing it at random times, including in the shower as they bathe. The song was featured prominently in the popular comedy series, Seinfeld. One of the main characters, George Costanza, uses it as his silly answering machine message. Once you see that scene, you can’t ever forget “Theme From The Greatest American Hero (Believe It Or Not)” by Joey Scarbury.

“It’s Now Or Never” by John Schneider from ‘Now Or Never’ (1981)

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This tune creates a mood. And it’s a mood that is very fitting for the bathroom. The acoustics in there are just perfect for singing along with “It’s Now Or Never” by John Schneider. When the big, epic, sweeping chorus kicks in, you can’t help but belt out the lyrics at the top of your lungs. You sing right along with Schneider like he was your favorite artist of all time. That’s the power of one-hit wonders and the power of singing loudly in the shower.

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