3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Are So Underrated, It’s Practically Criminal

If you dive back into the music catalog of the 1980s, you might be surprised at what you find. Some songs from the era display such epic talent, but somehow they also remain unheard and largely forgotten.

But that’s where we come in. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that deserve another listen or four. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that are so underrated it’s practically criminal.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Fantastic Voyage” by Lakeside from ‘Fantastic Voyage’ (1980)

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Music is amazing for many reasons. But one at the top of the list has to be its ability to make people feel certain ways practically instantly and effortlessly. For instance, you may be going about your day, washing dishes or shampooing your hair or dusting around the bar stools by the counter—but then “Fantastic Voyage” by Lakeside comes on the stereo. You wonder why you haven’t heard this song in ages. But then your feet start tapping to the beat. Your heart starts pounding with funky excitement. All of a sudden, your day is totally different. Just because of a single lovely, underrated song.

“Electric Avenue” by Eddy Grant from ‘Killer On The Rampage’ (1982)

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Some songs can manipulate your mood with real expertise. Indeed, just try to stay upset or angry when “Electric Avenue” by Eddy Grant comes on the airwaves. You may be angry with your roommate or upset with your romantic partner, but then you put the offering on the stereo, and you start to forget all about it. You begin to wonder, What is an electric avenue? And how do I get there? Grant’s voice and lyrics fill your mind. Somehow, some way, the music has changed your entire psychology, if for a few minutes. What an incredible, underrated thing.

“Radioactive” by The Firm from ‘The Firm’ (1985)

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This song is underrated in the way certain delicacies are underrated. Sure, you may not want a heaping plate of caviar, but once in a while? Sure! You may not want duck confit French fries for every meal, but when you’re out on a Saturday night celebrating something special? Bring it on! That’s just what “Radioactive” by The Firm is like. It’s a bit odd; it’s something of an acquired taste. But every once in a while, it just hits the freaking spot!

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