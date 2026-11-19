In many ways, one-hit wonders ruled the airwaves in the 1980s. The decade provided so much new opportunity to bands—thanks to TV and radio—that even some of the most obscure songwriters had their day in the sun. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three acts from back in the day that surprised us with their work. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s with addictive music videos we forgot existed.

“The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats from ‘Rhythm Of Youth’ (1982)

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This strange 1982 song by Men Without Hats is all about finding a place for you to be yourself. And if that was ever unclear, all you have to do is just listen to the lyrics of the single and watch its astonishingly strange music video. The work combines themes of live-action role-playing with words about dancing however, wherever, and whenever you want to. Really, you are not experiencing a fever dream when you put this music video on. It’s actually happening. We can see it, too!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Mickey” by Toni Basil from ‘Word Of Mouth’ (1981)

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This song and its accompanying lo-fi music video are just relentless. Indeed, the 1981 offering “Mickey” by Toni Basil is the kind of track that gets in your head and stays there. It’s eternally memorable (just ask Wayne and Cassandra). But the video is also just as magnetic. In it, Basil dresses as a spunky cheerleader, bringing the energy and the dance moves right into your living room. You almost can’t believe her pep; you almost can’t believe the chorus is going again. All of it is like a giant cup of espresso for your addled brain.

“I Melt With You” by Modern English from ‘After The Snow’ (1982)

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Speaking of lo-fi music videos from the early 1980s, here is another captivating one, this time from Modern English. The band’s synth-driven song enjoys a music vid that feels like it’s from someone else’s nightmare. It’s like a scene from a movie most people try to put out of their minds—but in that way, it’s also captivating. You can’t look away. It’s almost like you’re witnessing something from the other side of space and time. New wave music mixed with dark, twisted fantasy—chef’s kiss!

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