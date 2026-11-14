3 Paul McCartney Songs That Hit Harder as You Get Older

These Paul McCartney songs hit even harder once you’re old enough to truly appreciate them. These tracks say a lot about love, aging, and life’s universal truths. They are always great songs, but when you’re older, they become stunning mantras for everyday life.

“For No One”

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The harsh realities of love come into perspective as we age. This song captures that idea, painting a portrait of the way love can change, evolve, and fall apart as the years go on. “Your day breaks / Your mind aches / You find that all her words of kindness linger on / When she no longer needs you / She wakes up / She wakes up. She takes her time and doesn’t feel she has to hurry / She no longer needs you,” the lyrics read.

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The existential nature of this song becomes clearer as we get older. What was once just a breakup song becomes a reminder of life’s fleetingness; a testament to not taking anything for granted.

“Here Today”

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“What about the time we met? / Well, I suppose that you could say / That we were playin’ hard to get / Didn’t understand a thing / But we could always sing,” the lyrics to “Here Today” read. This song was penned in honor of John Lennon, in the wake of his death. McCartney mournfully speaks about his friend and the memories they shared.

Hearing this song as we age reminds us how fragile life is. We can’t help but think about the people we’ve lost in our lives. This song becomes all the more poignant as we age and life’s hardships start to become readily apparent.

“When I’m Sixty-Four”

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This is a natural choice for this list. A younger McCartney penned this song, looking toward the future. Now that McCartney himself is in his elder years, this song has likely changed shape for him, as it does for all of us as we age.

“When I get older losing my hair / Many years from now / Will you still be sending me a Valentine / Birthday greetings bottle of wine…If I’d been out till quarter to three / Would you lock the door / Will you still need me, will you still feed me / When I’m sixty-four,” McCartney sings, painting a portrait of enduring love. This is the kind of long-lasting partnership most of us hope to have.

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