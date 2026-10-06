3 Pop Songs From the 1980s That Still Sound Fresh, Despite Being 40+ Years Old

I’m still blown away by how fresh and new these three pop songs from the 1980s sound today. They were lovable gems more than 40 years ago, and they still hit so good in the 2020s.

“Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes from ‘Mistaken Identity’ (1981)

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This one’s a classic for a reason. “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes has a dark, synth-rock vibe to it with one of the most easily identifiable vocal tracks of any song from the early 1980s. It still sounds so good today, years later.

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“Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes was a smash hit across the board in 1981. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100 chart, among others.

“I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross from ‘Diana’ (1980)

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This disco-funk delight still gets people up and moving today, despite the song being well over 40 years old at this point. It’s of the time, sure, but something about “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross still has so much listening power today.

“I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross was a hefty success on the charts when it was first released. The disco-dance classic peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and topped the Hot Disco Singles chart. It’s been sampled and covered time and time again since then, notably by The Notorious B.I.G., Iggy Azalea, Ariana Grande, and others.

“Rapture” by Blondie from ‘Autoamerican’ (1981)

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Blondie decided to drop one of the earliest examples of rap music (though I’d say this song leans more toward spoken word) and a combo of disco, funk, and rock like it was the easiest mix in the world. I’m not surprised this entry on our list of pop songs from the 1980s still sounds fresh today, considering how ahead of its time it was back in 1981.

“Rapture” by Blondie was a smash hit in 1981. The tune peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Dance Club Songs, and Cash Box Top 100 charts. It also did well on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, where it reached No. 33.

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