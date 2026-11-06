3 Pop Songs From the 1990s That Sound Like Instant Nostalgia From the First Note

You instantly know what these 1990s pop songs are when they come on. They are so iconic that one note is all it takes to grab our attention. They are dripping in nostalgia. It doesn’t take much for us to lock back in to these hits, no matter how long it’s been since we’ve heard them.

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

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All we need is the opening jangly guitar notes of Sixpence None The Richer’s “Kiss Me”, and we’re locked into this 1990s pop song. We all know this song and likely associate it with a specific fond memory. From the very beginning of this 1990s staple, we turn our full attention to it.

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“Oh, kiss me, beneath the milky twilight / Lead me out on the moonlit floor / Lift your open hand / Strike up the band and make the fireflies dance / Silver moon’s sparkling / So kiss me,” the familiar lyrics read. We don’t even need to get to the words to fall back in love with this song. The first few notes hypnotize us.

“Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia

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Most of us can sing along to the chorus of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn”: “I’m all out of faith

This is how I feel / I’m cold and I am shamed / Lying naked on the floor / Illusion never changed / Into something real.” But before the lyrics can even come in, we can instantly recognize this 1990s pop hit from the first few notes.

The cymbal crash, the plucky guitar notes… It’s all so familiar. This song quickly gripped listeners in the 1990s, drawing them in with just the first few seconds. A pop song needs the kind of instant appeal this track has if it has any hope of lasting for generations.

“…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

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The intro to “…Baby One More Time” is iconic on its own. Play the drum pads and Spears’ “oh baby, baby” ad lib, and everyone knows who’s about to come on stage. It’s emblematic of Spears’ iron grip on culture: such a small section of a song could have such wide appeal.

Of course, we’re all here for the chorus. We could never get enough of singing along to the lines, “My loneliness is killin’ me / I must confess, I still believe / When I’m not with you, I lose my mind / Give me a sign / Hit me, baby, one more time.” But the intro can stand on its own without any hook to back it up.

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