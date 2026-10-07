3 Pop Songs From the 1990s That Still Sound Fresh, Despite Being 30+ Years Old

Some pop songs from the 1990s were bangers when they were released but eventually grew stale or even aged badly. That’s just how time works, and music industry tastes change quite quickly. Other pop songs from the 1990s, though, still sound quite fresh after all these years. Let’s look at just a few examples of the latter, shall we?

“Vogue” by Madonna from ‘I’m Breathless’ (1990)

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If you’re a fan of minimalist pop à la the turn of the decade, “Vogue” is probably on your go-to playlist as we speak. Despite this track nearing 36 years old, it still remains one of Madonna’s freshest and most enduring tracks of her career.

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“Vogue” by Madonna was a smash hit on virtually every global mainstream chart, peaking at No. 1 in dozens of countries. In the US, the song made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Losing My Religion” by R.E.M. from ‘Out Of Time’ (1991)

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R.E.M. took alternative rock to the pop charts with their signature 1991 song, “Losing My Religion”. There’s a folky element to this song, too, complete with an arrangement driven by a humble mandolin. It sounds unusual, paired with alt-rock. But it works, and it still works after all these years. If anything, adding a folk element to this song kept it from sounding dated years later.

“Losing My Religion” by R.E.M. peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and topped multiple rock and alternative charts in the US.

“Policy Of Truth” by Depeche Mode from ‘Violator’ (1990)

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Depeche Mode is the kind of band born for lists like these, and “Policy Of Truth” is just one of many pop songs from their 1990s era that still sounds fresh today. It’s dark, glittering electronic pop at its best, and it still sounds contemporary years later.

“Policy Of Truth” by Depeche Mode reached the Top 40 around the globe when it first dropped in 1990, and it did particularly well in the US and UK. The song was a No. 15 hit on the Hot 100 and a No. 16 hit on the UK Singles chart, too.

(Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)