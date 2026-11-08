3 Pop Songs That Feel Like Driving With the Windows Down in 1995

These iconic pop songs feel like driving with the windows down back in 1995. All released in that year, these tracks became icons of their era. We can easily see ourselves riding down the road, screaming the lyrics to these songs, whether we actually got to that in their heyday or not. They are transportive tracks.

“Fantasy” by Mariah Carey

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“Oh, when you walk by every night / Talking sweet and looking fine / I get kinda hectic inside / Mmm, baby I’m so into you / Darling, if you only knew / All the things that flow through my mind,” the lyrics to Mariah Carey’ “Fantasy” read. This throwback staple still pops up on playlists today, serving as the perfect bridge between the 1990s and modernity.

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Many of us probably listen to this song in the car today. People have been doing that since 1995. It’s the sonic equivalent of a sunny drive down the perfect road.

“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

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While the Mariah Carey track is all about good vibes, Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” is for the moments when we need a little catharsis. Imagine yourself angry and ready to get some relief. You pop this song on, and everything melts away as you sing.

“And I’m here, to remind you / Of the mess you left when you went away / It’s not fair, to deny me / Of the cross I bear that you gave to me / You, you, you oughta know,” the lyrics read. Since 1995, this song has been a staple for frustrated singalongs.

“Waterfalls” by TLC

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“A lonely mother gazing out of her window / Staring at a son that she just can’t touch / If at any time he’s in a jam she’ll be by his side / But he doesn’t realize he hurts her so much / But all the praying just ain’t helping at all / ‘Cause he can’t seem to keep his self out of trouble,” the lyrics to this 1995 staple read.

Whether you need to digest the lyrics or just flow along to the catchy melody, this song is perfect for a long car ride. It’s a top-down kind of song, letting the breeze wash over you as you live out the unburdening this song promotes.

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