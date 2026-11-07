3 Pop Vocalists Who Proved the 1970s Were Unmatched

These 1970s pop acts proved this era boasted some of the decade’s most impressive vocalists. Some of these artists ventured into other genres, but their popular appeal is undeniable. Together, they helped define the decade with powerful, memorable voices. Listening to these artists transports us back to the 1970s, reminding us what a golden age that decade was for music.

Al Green

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Al Green has one of the most recognizable voices in the history of music. His powerful vocals were at the center of some of the most enduring songs of the 1970s, including “Let’s Stay Together”, “Tired Of Being Alone”, and “Love And Happiness”.

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When we listen to Green, we’re not only taken back to this era of music, but we’re also floored by how timeless he sounds. He leaned into the sounds of his time, but did so in such a universal way that it’s still relatable today.

Elton John

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Elton John gave rock a theatrical spin. His take on the genre was pop-infused, fun-loving, and arena-filling. He arrived at just the right time, as rock was spilling into the mainstream with crossover appeal.

From “Crocodile Rock” to “Your Song” to “Tiny Dancer,” John’s voice was just soft enough to appeal to listeners who didn’t want an edge in the 1970s. Looking back on his name-making run in the 1970s, we see him as much a pop star as a rock & roll icon.

Marvin Gaye

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Marvin Gaye helped define the 1970s. His socially conscious songs shaped a generation of listeners ready for change. His voice became synonymous with the era, especially among counterculture movements.

Whether you really digest what Gaye is saying or not, no one can deny his voice is among the most recognizable sounds of the 1970s. He was an icon of the era for both his sound and his lyrical content.

Karen Carpenter

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The Carpenters took over the world in the 1970s. They were among the era’s best-selling acts, largely thanks to Karen Carpenter’s tender vocals. You can’t miss a Carpenters song when it comes on. No other group can boast such a timeless voice.

Carpenter had real power behind her voice while keeping things relatively soft. She was an enigma of a vocalist, both bold and somber at the same time. No one has ever had vocals quite like hers.

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