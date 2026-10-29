3 Rock Songs From the 1990s That Became Hits Against All Odds

These three 1990s staples became hits despite all the odds stacked against them. Whether label executives saw them as songs not strong enough to become singles or the band rejected the notion, these tracks still flew up the charts, surprising everyone. Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine a time when these tracks weren’t considered timeless staples.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Black” — Pearl Jam

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Eddie Vedder and the rest of Pearl Jam fought tooth and nail to not let “Black” become a hit. He refused to position it as a single and wouldn’t make a music video for it. Vedder said the emotionally raw song was too real to be seen as a commercial vehicle.

“Sheets of empty canvas, untouched sheets of clay / Were laid spread out before me, as her body once did / All five horizons revolved around her soul, as the Earth to the Sun / Now the air I tasted and breathed has taken a turn,” the lyrics read. It’s easy to see why the band opposed this song being taken any lighter than intended. Nevertheless, the song became a hit organically, defying the band’s wishes.

“Killing In The Name” — Rage Against The Machine

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This anti-authoritarian track shouldn’t have been a hit. It’s far too combative for the general public. Nevertheless, this Rage Against The Machine song had some crossover appeal into the mainstream.

“Some of those that work forces, are the same that burn crosses… Those who died are justified, for wearing the badge, they’re the chosen whites,” a selection of the lyrics to this song read. The band pulled no punches. It’s a controversial release, to be sure, but its appeal can’t be denied. Many listeners got on board with the protest Rage Against The Machine was waging here.

“Closing Time” — Semisonic

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This song became much more than a hit. It was a cultural phenomenon. It still is to this day. Anytime a bar calls last call, this song pops into our heads. It’s a natural, nearly innate association.

“Closing time, open all the doors / And let you out into the world / Closing time, turn all of the lights on / Over every boy and every girl,” the lyrics read, delivering a coded story about fatherhood. Executives didn’t see this track as hit material when it was released. They quickly dismissed any negativity once the song took off.

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