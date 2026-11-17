These three 1990s rock songs have powerful lyrics, though listeners don’t always recognize that. These songs have deceptive musicality that hides their lyrical genius.

“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” by Crash Test Dummies

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This Crash Test Dummies song is about children learning to cope with isolation. While the chorus is uber simple, featuring some hums, the verses are pretty intricate. This 1990s rock song uses three converging narratives to tell a relatable story about adolescence.

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“’Cause then there was this boy whose / Parents made him come directly home right after school / And when they went to their church / They shook and lurched all over the church floor / He couldn’t quite explain it / They’d always just gone there,” the lyrics read. Because the chorus is so simple, this song doesn’t get enough credit for its lyricism.

“Ants Marching” by Dave Matthews Band

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This song is about life’s monotony. “He wakes up in the morning / Does his teeth, bite to eat, and he’s rolling / Never changes a thing / The week ends, the week begins / She thinks, we look at each other / Wondering what the other is thinking / But we never say a thing / And these crimes between us grow deeper,” the lyrics read.

Hidden beneath an impossibly catchy groove are poignant lyrics that capture a fact of life many of us are too scared to face head-on. “Take these chances / Place them in a box until a quieter time / Lights down, you up and die,” the lyrics continue. The genius of this song is buried underneath its instrumental. If we really listen to this song, we have to reckon with the mirror it holds up to our lives.

“Today” by The Smashing Pumpkins

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The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today” is a song about severe depression. “Today is the greatest / Day I’ve ever known / Can’t live for tomorrow / Tomorrow’s much too long / I’ll burn my eyes out / Before I get out,” the lyrics read. Over top of arena-ready instrumentation, Billy Corgan battles his inner turmoil.

“I wanted more / Than life could ever grant me / Bored by the chore / Of saving face,” the lyrics continue. Because the musicality is so bright, listeners often don’t take these lyrics as seriously as they should. Revisit them above to fully understand this 1990s rock song’s lyrics’ greatness.

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