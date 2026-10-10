3 Soft Rock Songs From 1975 That Had Baby Boomers Crying by the Radio

Plenty of genres brought tears to listeners’ eyes over the years. But few genres managed to get people crying by the radio quite like soft rock, specifically when it came to songs from 1975. The following three tunes are just a few examples. Get the tissues out before you hit play.

“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc from ‘The Original Soundtrack’

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I’m biased, as always, because I love this song. But 10cc’s “I’m Not In Love” is such a beautiful depiction of someone who is falling head over heels in love, but denies it for one reason or another. Plenty of conflicted hearts heard this song in 1975 and couldn’t help but shed a tear. It’s just that relatable.

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“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc was one of the band’s most successful songs, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the UK Singles chart.

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight” by Elton John from ‘Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy’

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Anyone who has ever felt trapped or desperate and yearned for someone to rescue them from their life can really relate to this heartbreaking Elton John song. It’s an introspective ballad, one that touches on thoughts and feelings that don’t always make it to popular music. As always, John was ahead of his time.

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight” by Elton John was a pretty hefty hit in the US. The soft rock jam peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also did decently in the UK, where it peaked at No. 22.

“Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” by Neil Sedaka from ‘The Hungry Years’

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Neil Sedaka actually dropped his original version of “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” way back in 1962. That version was a doo-wop song that did fairly well on the charts. But many boomers likely remember crying to his soft rock version of the song, released in 1975. That version made it all the way to No. 1 in Canada and No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s slower, more emotional, and an absolute delight after all these years.

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