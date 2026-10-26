3 Songs From 1970 That Could Single-Handedly Keep Clubs Open Today

The year 1970 was a pivotal time for music. The Beatles had just broken up, which left gaps in the music scene ready to be filled by acts like The Jacksons, Simon & Garfunkel, and more. There are so many good songs from the year 1970. We’d be lying if we said we didn’t listen to them today. Here are a few that would definitely make for some good club hits.

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Diana Ross

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Nobody does a soul dance hit as Diana Ross does. This one was written by Motown husband-and-wife songwriting duo Ashford & Simpson and recorded by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. It was also featured on a duet album that The Supremes did with The Temptations. Ross brought it back in 1970, and it ended up being her first solo No. 1. Remixes have been done of this track years and years later, and it still charted (2017 Motown/UMe Remix), which proves that if spun on the dance floor today, it would definitely be an instant classic.

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“Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” by Edison Lighthouse

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Honestly, I think a remix of this song could be sick. Everybody’s heard “Love Grows” at least once, whether you know it from movies like The Kissing Booth or just being a 70s music fan in general. Not to mention, it’s actually a really sweet love song. The narrator describes a girl named Rosemary, who’s got funny clothes and hair that’s “wild and free,” but then gets to the chorus and says that he loves her regardless.

“I’ll Be There” by The Jackson 5

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Every night at the club needs a slow ballad moment, and personally, I think “I’ll Be There” is kind of the perfect choice for this category. The Jacksons absolutely dominated the year 1970, with hits like “ABC” and “I Want You Back”. This song has a little more depth than their previous hits at this time, and sings about a relationship that can withstand life’s struggles.

Let me fill your heart with joy and laughter

Togetherness, girl, is all I’m after

Whenever you need me, I’ll be there (I’ll be there)

I’ll be there to protect you (yeah, baby)

With an unselfish love that respects you

Just call my name and I’ll be there (I’ll be there).

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images