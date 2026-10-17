3 Songs From 1975 That Even Modern Music Fans Can Get Behind

There are some hits out there that we listen to because, well, they’re classics. But there are others that we listen to because they’re classics, but they’re also just generally good songs. Here are a few songs from 1975 that still stand out to us today in the modern age. Even if you don’t like 70s music, these tracks are a good time.

“50 Ways To Leave Your Lover” by Paul Simon

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This song is relentlessly cheeky and fun; I don’t care what anyone says. In “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover”, Paul Simon tells his listener that if you need to get out of a relationship, you have a couple of options at your disposal. You can:

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You just slip out the back, Jack

Make a new plan, Stan

You don’t need to be coy, Roy

Just get yourself free

Hop on the bus, Gus

You don’t need to discuss much

Just drop off the key, Lee

And get yourself free.

“Thunder Road” by Bruce Springsteen

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In 1975, Bruce Springsteen released Born To Run, and we haven’t been able to stop talking about the album since. Although “Thunder Road” certainly wasn’t as commercially popular as the project’s title track, it’s definitely one of Springsteen’s best songs. It’s also relatively similar in terms of plot to “Born To Run”. It’s about a guy who runs off into the sunset with his girl and leaves home, a theme that Springsteen is obviously well-versed in. However, there appears to be some sort of age difference between the songs. In “Born To Run”, The Boss sings about “getting out while we’re young,” but in this song, there’s a fear that perhaps the characters aren’t as young as they once were.

“Philadelphia Freedom” by Elton John

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I feel that this song is often a forgotten No. 1 of Elton John’s. The title idea for this one was actually his and was inspired by his late friend who had been a member of the Philadelphia Freedoms tennis team. Not wanting to write lyrics about tennis, Bernie Taupin focused more on Philadelphia’s music and America’s upcoming 200th anniversary. That’s why this song sounds so patriotic.

“‘Cause I live and breathe / This Philadelphia freedom / From the day that I was born / I’ve waved the flag / Philadelphia freedom.”

Photo by: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns