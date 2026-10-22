3 Songs From 1979 That Could Single-Handedly Keep Clubs Open Today

Oh, to be alive during a time when Bee Gees ruled the charts and voices like Donna Summer’s took over the dance floor. Here are a few songs from the end of the disco era in 1979 that clubs and DJs today could take some notes on.

“Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer

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This is one of those songs that just makes you feel like you can float across the nightclub. “Hot Stuff” is sung from the perspective of someone who’s looking for a little action, which you might be doing if you go out on the town. Even though Donna Summer is known for being bold and sensual in much of her popular music, she wasn’t actually that way in real life. The personality in “Hot Stuff” was just another character that she played.

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Sittin’ here eatin’ my heart out waitin’

Waitin’ for some lover to call.

Dialed about a thousand numbers lately

Almost rang the phone off the wall.

“We Are Family” by Sister Sledge

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Okay, “We Are Family” might not have the same sex appeal that “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer does. However, I wouldn’t take it out of the running in terms of solid disco hits. This song was the top R&B song of the year in 1979 and the second biggest pop song behind “Hot Stuff”. Not to mention it was written by Chic hitmakers Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards. So, really, we should’ve known it was going to be huge. The songwriting pair had already had their first hit and were looking to prove that they could write stuff for other artists. Sister Sledge was a relatively unestablished act at the time, and “We Are Family” became their signature song.

“I Can’t Tell You Why” by The Eagles

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This song is a little more soul and rock than disco, but it still brings the vibes nonetheless. “I Can’t Tell You Why” was written by Timothy B. Schmit, Glenn Frey, and Don Henley of The Eagles. You can literally feel the conflict in this song, which seems to be about a relationship that’s struggling.

Look at us baby, up all night

Tearing our love apart.

Aren’t we the same two people

Who lived through years in the dark?

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