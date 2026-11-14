3 Songs From the 1980s Cold War Era That Are Surprisingly Upbeat

The Cold War era spanned multiple decades, but a lot of songs in the 1980s touched on the quiet (and terrifying) conflict through new wave and rock. But it wasn’t all doom and gloom and 99 red balloons. Some songs released during the Cold War era of the 1980s were pretty upbeat. Let’s look at a few examples.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears from ‘Songs From The Big Chair’ (1985)

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Don’t get me wrong, the lyrics of this song are heavy and poignant, touching on the very Cold War subject of human beings desiring power and control. But musically? This catchy new wave track still makes me want to get up and move. That takes some serious songwriting talent to find that kind of balance.

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“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears was a Top 20 hit around the world. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 2 on the UK Singles chart.

“Take On Me” by a-ha (1984)

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The chorus of this 1980s classic might be the most infectious thing to ever exist. There’s a reason why so many people still love this synth-pop jam. “Take On Me” is musically delightful. Morten Harket’s vocal range is absolutely otherworldly. And that MTV-beloved music video? A staple in music history. And the whole thing is ridiculously upbeat and fun.

“Take On Me” by a-ha was a No. 1 hit around the world. It topped the Hot 100 charts in both Europe and the US.

“Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina And The Waves from ‘Walking On Sunshine’ (1985)

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The title of this Cold War era song from the 1980s is as positive as it gets, and it remains one of the best bubblegum pop-rock songs from the time. There’s no doom nor gloom to be found here. Katrina And The Waves’ “Walking On Sunshine” is all about being inspired and cheery, despite how hard it was to be either during that era. Even Kimberley Rew, the song’s writer, admitted that the song was “a piece of simple fun, an optimistic song, despite us not being outstandingly cheery people. We were a typical young band, insecure and pessimistic.”

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