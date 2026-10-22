3 Songs From the 90s That Are Still Perfect for a Halloween Playlist

Halloween is almost here, which means it’s time for parties, bonfires, and all-night celebrations. Fortunately, there are plenty of great songs to help celebrate the holiday, including these three 90s songs, which are still perfect for a Halloween playlist today.

“Ghosts” by Michael Jackson

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Michael Jackson’s “Ghosts” came out in 1997. The song, written by Jackson and Teddy Riley, is on Jackson’s Blood On The Dance Floor: HIStory In The Mix record.

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“Ghosts” begins with, “There’s a ghost down in the hall / There’s a ghoul upon the bed / There’s something in the walls / There’s blood up on the stairs.”

“Ghosts” is also the title of a short film Jackson released in 1996, which was written by Stephen King and Mick Garris. After “Ghosts”, Jackson didn’t release another single for four more years until “You Rock My World”. That song became his final Top 10 before Jackson passed away in 2009.

In 2014, Jackson posthumously returned to the Top 10 with “Love Never Felt So Good”. Two versions of that song were released, both only by Jackson and one with Justin Timberlake.

“I Put A Spell On You” by Nina Simone

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Nina Simone had one Top 25 single, and it’s “I Put A Spell On You”. The song was written by Jay Hawkins and Herb Slatkin. Before Simone released “I Put A Spell On You”, it was first released by Hawkins back in 1956. Hawkins reportedly wanted “I Put A Spell On You” to be a love song, but his producer, Arnold Maxim, had other ideas.

“[He] got everybody drunk and we came out with this weird version,” Hawkins recalls.

“I Put A Spell On You’ says in part, “I put a spell on you / Because you’re mine / You’re mine.” “I Put A Spell On You” is also part of the Hocus Pocus film, starring Bette Midler

“Enter Sandman” by Metallica

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If there was an award for the creepiest Halloween song from the 1990s, it might go to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”. Released in 1991, “Enter Sandman” is part of their eponymous fifth record. Band members Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, and Lars Ulrich are the song’s three writers.

The scary song says, “I tuck you in, warm within / Keep you free from sin / Till the Sandman he comes / Sleep with one eye open / Gripping your pillow tight.”

“Enter Sandman” is among Metallica’s most successful singles of all time. It has remained part of their setlist ever since the song was first released.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns