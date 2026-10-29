3 Songs Written by Kris Kristofferson That Became Incredible Hits for Other Artists

Kris Kristofferson had quite a career, both as a singer and as a songwriter. While many people know Kristofferson for his own hits like “Lovin’ Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)” and “Why Me”, Kristofferson is also the songwriter behind numerous other songs that became hits for other artists, including these three incredible tunes.

“Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends” by Ronnie Milsap

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Ronnie Milsap’s second consecutive No. 1 single, “Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends” is on Milsap’s Pure Love record. Milsap’s take on this heartbreaking song stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks.

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“Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends” starts with, “This could be our last goodnight together / We may never pass this way again / Just let me enjoy till it’s over or forever / Please don’t tell me how the story ends.”

Before Milsap had a No. 1 hit with this song, it was recorded by Bobby Bare. Bare’s version, which reached the Top 10, is part of his Where Have All the Seasons Gone record, out in 1971. In 1978, Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge recorded this song together for their Natural Act album.

Willie Nelson and Brenda Lee are just two of the many artists who also recorded their own version of this song.

“Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down”

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Perhaps Kristofferson’s most popular song, Johnny Cash included “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” on his The Johnny Cash Show album.

Before Cash’s version of this song was released, Ray Stevens had “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down”. Steven’s version is part of his Have A Little Talk With Myself project.

Kristofferson famously landed a helicopter in Cash’s yard to hand-deliver him this song.

“I knew John before then,” Kristofferson says. “I’d been his janitor at the recording studio, and I’d pitched him every song I ever wrote, so he knew who I was. But it was still kind of an invasion of privacy that I wouldn’t recommend.”

“Me And Bobby McGee”

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“Me And Bobby McGee” is an uptempo song. However, it is also tinged with sadness, since it’s Janis Joplin’s only No. 1 hit. Even more tragic, Joplin passed away before the song was released, so she never got to appreciate its success. Kristofferson wrote “Me And Bobby McGee” with Fred Foster.

“Me And Bobby McGee” says, “And feeling good was easy Lord, when he sang the blues / Hey, feeling good was good enough for me / Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee.”

Joplin was posthumously nominated for a Grammy Award for this song, which is part of her Pearl album.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images