3 Songs Written by Mel Tillis That Became Incredible Hits for Other Artists

Mel Tillis is the voice behind early country hits like “Life Turned Her That Way”, “I Ain’t Never”, “Good Woman Blues”, and more. However, Tillis was also a gifted writer who wrote plenty of songs for others. Here are three tunes written by Tillis, which went on to become incredible hits for other artists.

“Honey (Open That Door)” by Ricky Skaggs

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Ricky Skaggs released “Honey (Open That Door)” in 1984. This is one of his many songs to reach No. 1.

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On Skaggs’ Don’t Cheat In Our Hometown record, Tillis is the sole writer of this song. “Honey (Open That Door)” says, “Honey, Honey / Honey won’t you open that door / This is your sweet daddy, don’t you love me no more? / It’s cold outside let me sleep on the floor / Honey won’t you open that door”

Before Skaggs released this song, Webb Pierce recorded a version for his 1962 Hideaway Heart album. Still, it’s Skaggs’ version that remains the most well-known.

“Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town” by Kenny Rogers And The First Edition

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“Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town” is the title track of the fourth record by Kenny Rogers And The First Edition. “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town” became a single in 1969. Tillis is the only writer of this song as well.

The song starts with, “You’ve painted up your lips and rolled and curled your tinted hair / Ruby, are you contemplating going out somewhere? / The shadow on the wall tells me the sun is going down / Oh, Ruby / Don’t take your love to town.”

“Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town” is the group’s first Top 40 single at country radio. It is also their second and final Top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Although their version is the most well-known, numerous other artists also put their spin on this song. Waylon Jennings recorded this song first in 1966, followed by Johnny Darrell in 1967. Other artists who covered this song include Bobby Bare, George Jones, and David Allan Coe, among others.

“Emotions” by Brenda Lee

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One of Brenda Lee’s most noteworthy songs, “Emotions” came out as a single in 1960. It is the title track and only song released from a record that came out in 1961. Mel Tillis wrote “Emotions” with Ramsey Kearney.

“Emotions” says in part, “Emotions you get me upset / Why make me remember what I wanna forget / I’ve been so lonely lonely too long / Emotions please leave me alone.”

Although Lee was just 16 years old when she released this song, it remains one of her biggest hits.

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