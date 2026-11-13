3 Stevie Nicks Songs That Showcase a Different Side of the Iconic Musician

These Stevie Nicks songs highlight a side of the artist we’re not all familiar with. When we think of Nicks, we think of witchy, folk-leaning rock. But her career has revealed more variation. The three songs below show just how many different sounds Nicks has pulled off throughout her legendary tenure.

“Enchanted”

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“Crying in the morning, trying to be strong / Waiting for the spring to turn into fall / Love don’t mean what it says at all / And my destiny says that I’m destined to fall,” the lyrics to Nicks’ “Enchanted” read. While these lyrics fit Nicks’ conventions, the upbeat rockabilly of this track feels a little different.

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Rather than a mystical kind of ballad, this song has a bounce to it. She gets back to the roots of rock & roll with this track, trying on a different brand of her genre for a second. “Enchanted / You thought you saw something in my eyes / Enchanted / It’s a shame that you wanted me, you didn’t try,” she sings in the chorus while the backing instrumentation recalls the 1950s.

“Planets Of The Universe” (Demo Version)

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“The planets of the universe, go their way / Not astounded by the sun or the moon, or by the day / You and I will simply disappear, out of sight / But I’m afraid soon there’ll be no light,” the lyrics to “Planets Of The Universe” read. This song is Nicks at her rawest. This stripped-down piano ballad has little frills, leaving no room to ignore her intimate vocals and thought-provoking lyricism.

Nicks has plenty of somber breakup songs, but this one is particularly potent. “No doubt, no pain / Come ever again, well / Let there be light in this lifetime / In the cool, silent moments of the nighttime,” the lyrics continue. This track is Nicks in her most basic form, with stunning vocals and something important to say.

“Stand Back”

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Inspired by Prince’s “Little Red Corvette”, this song sees Nicks trade her grounded instrumentation for electronic tinges. “Stand back, stand back / In the middle of my room, I did not hear from you / It’s all right, it’s all right / To be standing in a line / To be standing in a line / I would cry,” the lyrics to “Stand Back” read. This song proved Nicks’ ability to try different sounds and succeed. This track became an unlikely hit for Nicks.

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