3 Timeless Rock Songs From 1962 That Bring Back Memories of the Old Days

Some songs are just timeless. Putting together a track that can earn love for decades after it was released is a rare and not very easy task. But when it comes to the following timeless rock songs from 1962, their songwriters really knew how to make them lovable for years, decades, and maybe even longer. Let’s look at a few nostalgic early rock hits, shall we?

“Sherry” by The Four Seasons from ‘Sherry & 11 Others’

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This jam by The Four Seasons is a masterclass in vocal harmonies. And listeners at the time couldn’t get enough of it. Written by Bob Gaudio, The Four Seasons took Sherry to a new level with their stunning vocals. People still love this song today. It often brings in new and young listeners despite being over half a century old. There’s something about doo-wop that still gets people going, it seems.

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“Sherry” by The Four Seasons was a No. 1 hit across the board in 1962. Specifically, it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Good Luck Charm” by Elvis Presley

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Unsurprisingly, Elvis Presley makes it to our list of timeless rock songs from 1962. He dropped a few hits that year, but I decided to shine a light on “Good Luck Charm”. This gorgeous pop-flavored rock and roll classic was written by Aaron Schroeder and Wally Gold. Presley added his signature croon to it, and the song made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 and Cash Box charts in 1962.

“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’

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Remember this R&B rock jam from The Contours? “Do You Love Me” was a drop in the bucket of hits for Motown around this time, written by the label’s owner, Berry Gordy Jr.

“Do You Love Me” was a smash hit in 1962, making it all the way to No. 3 on the Hot 100. In truly timeless fashion, the song would make it to the Hot 100 again, decades later in 1988. We can thank the film Dirty Dancing for reviving interest in the tune, taking it all the way to No. 11.

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