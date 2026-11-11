3 Timeless Rock Songs From 1964 That Bring Back Memories of the Old Days

Some rock songs are just eternally timeless, and the following 1964 hits are just a handful of songs from that year that never seem to get old. If you were around when these three tunes dropped, you probably still enjoy them on occasion today, decades later.

“The House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals from ‘The Animals’

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It’s not surprising to me that this song is so timeless, considering it’s based on an American traditional folk song from the early 20th century.

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“The House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals was one of the biggest folk rock songs of the year, and it’s still a mainstay on classic rock radio years later. Back in 1964, though, the song was all over the radio, too. “The House Of The Rising Sun” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles charts, among a number of others.

“Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison from ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’

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Nobody did rock and roll quite like Roy Orbison. Quite a few of his biggest hits could be considered truly timeless, but few measure up to the enduring quality of “Oh, Pretty Woman”.

The rockabilly classic “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison peaked at No. 1 across the board. It topped charts in the US, UK, and much of Europe. Today, it’s still considered Orbison’s signature song.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” by The Beatles from ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

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You didn’t think we’d skip the Fab Four on our list of timeless rock songs from 1964, did you? A handful of tracks by The Beatles could have made it to this list. And while “Can’t Buy Me Love” definitely sounds like the era it came from, it doesn’t sound stale after all these years. Paul McCartney knows his way around an enduring classic, and “Can’t Buy Me Love” is just one of many.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” by The Beatles was a No. 1 smash hit across the board. It topped the Hot 100 and UK Singles charts, as well as a number of mainstream charts across Europe.

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