3 Timeless Rock Songs From 1970 That Bring Back Memories of the Old Days

A timeless song is one that continues to pull in new interest, interpretations, and adoration through the years, no matter when the song in question first hit the airwaves. The following three rock songs from 1970 are, in my mind, as timeless as it gets. Let’s get nostalgic, shall we?

“Paranoid” by Black Sabbath from ‘Paranoid’

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It’s a little bit proto-punk and a whole lot of classic, chaotic, and head-bangingly perfect heavy metal. Black Sabbath changed the world with their early heavy metal stylings. And for many a young metalhead, “Paranoid” was the very song that turned them into fans for life.

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“Paranoid” by Black Sabbath was only a marginal hit in the US in 1970, peaking at No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. But in the UK and much of Europe, it was a game-changer for the band. In the UK, “Paranoid” made it all the way to No. 4 on the UK Singles chart.

“American Woman” by The Guess Who from ‘American Woman’

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Few people can hear the chorus of “American Woman” and keep themselves from belting out the lyrics. This Guess Who classic is just that good. A classic example of the blues rock goodness that the band was dishing out at the time, “American Woman” ended up being a smash hit around the world. It topped the Hot 100 and Canadian mainstream charts and also did quite well in the UK and a number of European countries.

“Let It Be” by The Beatles from ‘Let It Be’

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It couldn’t skip this enduring and timeless entry on our list of rock songs from 1970. The Beatles went out with a bang with this soft rock song, and it’s come back into vogue over and over in the last 50-odd years.

“Let It Be” is a gorgeous sendoff anthem from The Beatles, written and sung by Paul McCartney. Despite being at the end of the band’s tenure, each band member was on their A-game with this song. And listeners at the time were obsessed with it. “Let It Be” topped the Hot 100 and a slew of other European charts. It also reached No. 2 on the UK Singles chart.

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