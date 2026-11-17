Are you in the mood for some timeless hit rock songs from the year 1971? It was quite a year for classic rock as a whole, and these three banger hits still sound so good and so nostalgic decades later. Feel free to sing along. I know I will.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who from ‘Who’s Next’

Play video

Roger Daltrey’s booming vocals and the overall anthemic and powerful instrumentation of this song make it one of The Who’s greatest hard rock hits. Honestly, when I think of The Who, I think of this track from Who’s Next. Naturally, listeners in 1971 were all about it. “Baba O’Riley” by The Who did numbers in the Netherlands, but it didn’t really chart in the US, as it wasn’t released as a single there. That didn’t stop the song from becoming a massive favorite among fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Aqualung” by Jethro Tull from ‘Aqualung’

Play video

This prog-rock delight from Jethro Tull still gets listeners moving after all these years. Written by Ian and Jennie Anderson, “Aqualung” quickly became one of Jethro Tull’s most-performed songs during live concerts. And, surprisingly, despite how popular it is today, it was never actually released as a single. If it was, I imagine it would top the charts.

“The idea came about from a photograph my wife at the time took of a tramp in London,” Ian Anderson said of the album and song. “I had feelings of guilt about the homeless, as well as fear and insecurity with people like that who seem a little scary. […] So from that photograph and those sentiments, I began writing the words to ‘Aqualung’.”

“20th Century Man” by The Kinks from ‘Muswell Hillbillies’

Play video

The Kinks had a good time in 1971, and their hit “20th Century Man” remains one of the most timeless rock songs of the early 1970s. This rock classic touches on a wealth of themes, from poverty to feeling alienated to the disturbing realities of the then-modern world. It’s a critical song, one that manages to have an infectious sound in tandem with its heavy lyrics.

“20th Century Man” by The Kinks just barely missed out on reaching the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1971. However, interestingly, it was a smash hit in Boston, Massachusetts, hitting No. 9 on the local charts.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage