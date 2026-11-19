Some songs age pretty well through the years, and other songs are truly timeless. I consider the following three songs from 1972, specifically, to be as timeless as they come. If you were around when these songs first hit the radio, you might just agree with me.

“Take It Easy” by Eagles from ‘Eagles’

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Eagles really did put together an anthem for straight-up chilling out, and it still hits the spot despite being over half a century old. “Take It Easy” was written by Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey, and the result was a charting success that is still considered one of Eagles’ signature country rock tunes today. This gorgeous ode to letting stuff roll off one’s back made it all the way to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young from ‘Harvest’

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“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young is easily one of the most famous folk rock songs to ever hit the airwaves. It’s a gorgeous gem off a similarly gorgeous album, Harvest. Young managed to bridge the gap between folk rock and grunge with this album, leading him to earn the moniker “The Godfather of Grunge.”

“Heart Of Gold” would go on to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100 chart. It also did quite well internationally, especially in Canada and the UK.

“Ziggy Stardust” by David Bowie from ‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’

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It was the character that started it all. Dressed as a tall androgynous alien with bright hair and platform shoes, David Bowie stepped into the character of Ziggy Stardust and released one of the most iconic glam rock songs of the era. “Ziggy Stardust” earns a spot on our list of timeless rock songs from 1972 because it was just so ahead of its time. In a way, it still is. Bowie pulls in new fans all the time, decades later, with this song and the album The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

“Ziggy Stardust” wasn’t released as a single off that album in the US, but it did eventually chart in 2016 following the icon’s passing. That year, the song peaked at No. 17 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns