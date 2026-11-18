Timeless rock songs were a dime a dozen in 1977, considering how good a year it was for rock songwriting. The following three legendary tunes will easily send you back in time to when things were simpler and the music was incredible.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’

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I wasn’t even alive in 1977, and this song transports me back in time. There are plenty of contenders for Fleetwood Mac’s best song, many of which can be found on Rumours alone. But I think “Dreams” is easily the biggest contender. It’s just that good, a dreamy soundscape of what rock had evolved to become by the mid-1970s.

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“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1977 and reached the Top 40 around the world.

“Hotel California” by Eagles from ‘Hotel California’

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Storytelling songs weren’t a new concept in 1977 by any stretch, but the way that Eagles told this very up-to-interpretation rock song is just thrilling and fascinating from start to finish. That atmosphere is incredible, and that instrumental outro is too good to skip out on early.

“Hotel California” by Eagles remains the band’s signature song. At the time of its release, the rock classic made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 8 on the UK Singles chart. It was a global hit, too, reaching the Top 30 throughout Europe.

“Feels Like The First Time” by Foreigner from ‘Foreigner’

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This Foreigner song might bring back memories of the old days due to its general nostalgia and the lyrics, too. This entry on our list of timeless rock songs from 1977 is one of Foreigner’s finest, and it’s still a go-to on classic rock radio today.

“Feels Like The First Time” by Foreigner was a hefty No. 4 hit on the Hot 100 when it was first released. If you’ve ever gone through a big change in life, you might just resonate with it.

“‘Feels Like The First Time’ was written about a bit of a change in my life,” said songwriter Mick Jones of the track. “I was coming out of a previous marriage with somebody I’d met in France. I’d gone back to England and then finally made the journey to America while I was in the band Spooky Tooth. And to me it was this challenge of really going for a new start in my life. […] To me it was signifying a new start.”

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