3 Top 10 Hits From 1978 That Every 70s Kid Alive Still Remembers Today

By the late 1970s, music was considered by many to be at its peak. Numerous great songs came out in the second half of the decade, including these three Top 10 hits from 1978. They are all so good, every 70s kid alive likely still remembers them today.

“Too Much Heaven” by The Bee Gees

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The Bee Gees include “Too Much Heaven” on their Spirits Have Flown record. The first single from the album, band members and real-life brothers Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, and Maurice Gibb are the three writers of this song.

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“Too Much Heaven” starts with, “Nobody gets too much heaven no more / It’s much harder to come by / I’m waiting in line.”

Barry Gibb wrote this song on a day off from filming Sgt. Pepper’s Hearts Club Band with Peter Frampton, about The Beatles.

Spirits Have Flown includes “Tragedy” and “Love You Inside Out”, also big hits for The Bee Gees. This is their final Top 10 single on Billboard’s Top 100 until 1989, with “One”, a No. 1 single for them.

“Love Is Like Oxygen” by Sweet

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On Sweet’s Level Headed album is “Love Is Like Oxygen”. The song was written by Sweet’s Andy Scott along with Trevor Griffin. “Love Is Like Oxygen” is the only hit single from Level Headed.

The chorus says, “Love is like oxygen / You get too much, you get too high / Not enough and you’re gonna die / Love gets you high.”

“Love Is Like Oxygen” is Sweet’s fourth and final Top 10 single in the United States.

“Can’t Smile Without You” by Barry Manilow

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Barry Manilow’s “Can’t Smile Without You” is on his Even Now record. A cover song, “Can’t Smile Without You” was written by David Arnold, Christian Arnold, and Geoff Morrow. It was Martin who released “Can’t Smile Without You” first in 1975.

A sad song about a painful goodbye, “Can’t Smile Without You” says, “You see I feel sad when you’re sad / I feel glad when you’re glad / If you only knew what I’m going through / I just can’t smile without you.”

Before Manilow’s version came out in 1978, The Carpenters recorded “Can’t Smile Without You” for their 1976 record, A Kind of Hush. One year later, The Carpenters put a different version of the same song on their 1977 Passage project. This is one of only four songs that Manilow did not have a hand in writing for Even Now.

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