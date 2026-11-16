3 Top 40 Country Songs From 1961 That Every 60s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

By the early 1960s, country music was beginning to develop its own unique sound. So many great songs came out in that era, including these three Top 40 country songs from 1961. They are so memorable, almost every 60s kid alive can likely still sing along with them today.

“Right Or Wrong” by Wanda Jackson

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Wanda Jackson is the sole writer of “Right Or Wrong”. “Right Or Wrong” is the title track of a record that Jackson also released in 1961.

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The song, about pledging unwavering commitment, begins with, “Right or wrong I’ll be with you / I’ll do what you want me to / I believe that I belong / By your side, right or wrong.”

“Right Or Wrong” became Wanda Jackson’s first crossover hit. The song reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart. Three years after Jackson released “Right Or Wrong”, Ronnie Dove had a Top 10 R&B hit with this song. When Jackson released “Right Or Wrong”, she was planting her feet firmly in country music, after trying to have success in the rock world. Jackson did have one Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1960, with “Let’s Have A Party”.

“Sleepy-Eyed John” by Johnny Horton

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“Sleepy-Eyed John” was written by Tex Atchison and recorded by Ole Rasmussen in 1950. But it’s Horton’s version that remains the most popular. The song is part of Horton’s Honky-Tonk Man album.

The chorus says in part, “Sleepy-eyed John, you better get your britches on / And try to get to heaven ‘fore the Devil gets to you.“

“Sleepy-Eyed John” is Horton’s final Top 10 single.

“The Hands You’re Holding Now” by Skeeter Davis

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Marty Robbins is the only writer on “The Hands You’re Holding Now.” A Top 20 single for Skeeter Davis, Davis did not include this song on an album.

“The Hands You’re Holding Now” ends with, “But if you don′t want me, I won’t try to keep you / But there′s just the smallest chance you may be wrong / Until you’re sure, I hope you′ll never let go / Of the hands that you’ve been holding for so long.”

One year and four singles after Davis released “The Hands You’re Holding Now”, she released “The End Of The World”. That song made history when Davis became the only female artist to reach the Top 10 on Billboard‘s Hot 100, Adult Contemporary, R&B, Easy Listening, and Country charts

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