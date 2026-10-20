3 Top 40 Hits From 1974 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

The middle of the 1970s produced some of the best music of all time. So many great songs came out in that time period, including these three tunes. All out in 1974, every 70s kid can almost certainly still sing them word for word today.

“You Make Me Feel Brand New” by The Stylistics

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One of The Stylistics’ most popular songs, “You Make Me Feel Brand New” is part of Rockin’ Roll Baby, their third studio album. Thom Bell and Linda Creed are the two writers of this feel-good song.

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The chorus of “You Make Me Feel Brand New” says in part, “God bless you / You make me feel brand new / For God blessed me with you / You make me feel brand new.”

“You Make Me Feel Brand New” has been covered multiple times. Count Peggy Lee, Babyface, Boyz II Men, and Roberta Flack as some of the many, many artists who also put their own spin on this song. In 2003, Simply Red had their final Top 10 hit with “You Make Me Feel Brand New”. Their take on this song is part of their Home album.

“Honey, Honey” by ABBA

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ABBA had a few successful singles in 1974, including “Honey, Honey.” On their Waterloo record, “Honey, Honey” was written by band members Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson.

“Honey, Honey” starts with, “Honey honey, how you thrill me / Ah, hah, honey honey / Honey honey, nearly kill me / Ah, hah, honey honey.”

Interestingly, although ABBA is from Sweden, “Honey, Honey” is the last song the group recorded in the Swedish language.

Before releasing “Honey, Honey”, ABBA had a big hit with the title track of Waterloo. That song became their first platinum-selling single.

“Takin’ Care Of Business” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive

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“Takin’ Care Of Business” is Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s first big hit in the United States. The song, written by the group’s own Randy Bachman, is part of Bachman-Turner Overdrive II, their sophomore record.

Considered an anthem for the average worker, “Takin’ Care Of Business” says, “Takin’ care of business / Takin’ care of business / I’ve been taking care of business / Takin’ care of business and working overtime / Work out.“

After “Takin’ Care Of Business”, Bachman-Turner Overdrive had their first No. 1 single, with “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”. Although “Takin’ Care Of Business” remains one of the band’s most notorious singles, Bachman was still part of his former band, The Guess Who, when he wrote this song.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns