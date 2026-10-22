3 Top 40 Hits From 1976 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

Throughout the 1970s, so many great (and timeless) songs were released. But especially in the latter part of the decade, several songs came out that people still love today. These are three of the best hits from 1976, songs that almost every 70s kid can likely still sing word for word today.

“Sara Smile” by Hall & Oates

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Hall & Oates’ first hit single is “Sara Smile”. The song, written by duo members Daryl Hall and John Oates, is part of their Daryl Hall & John Oates record.

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The chorus of “Sara Smile” says simply, “Sara, smile / Oh, won’t you smile awhile for me, Sara?”

Hall drew inspiration for “Sara Smile” from his girlfriend, Sara Allen, whom he dated for 30 years.

“It was a song that came completely out of my heart,” Hall explains. “I’ve said this many times – it was a postcard. It’s short and sweet and to the point.”

In 2009, Jimmy Wayne had his final Top 40 single with a cover of this song.

“Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac

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Stevie Nicks is the sole writer of “Rhiannon”. The song is on Fleetwood Mac’s eponymous tenth studio album.

One of Fleetwood Mac’s most popular hits, it surprisingly barely cracked the Top 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Rhiannon” says in part, “All your life you’ve never seen a woman taken by the wind / Would you stay if she promised you heaven? / Will you ever win, will you ever win? / Rhiannon.“

Nicks had the idea for “Rhiannon” after picking up a paperback at somebody’s house.

“It was called Triad, and it was all about this girl who becomes possessed by a spirit named Rhiannon,” Nicks recalls. “I read the book, but I was so taken with that name that I thought, ‘I’ve got to write something about this.’ So I sat down at the piano and started this song about a woman that was all involved with these birds and magic.”

“You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” by Lou Rawls

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Lou Rawls includes “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” on his All Things In Time album. Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff are the two writers of “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine”.

A song of warning, “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” starts with, “You’ll never find, as long as you live / Someone who loves you tender like I do / You’ll never find, no matter where you search / Someone who cares about you the way I do.”

“You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” is his highest-charting single on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, reaching the Top 5. It also became a Top 10 dance hit.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns