In 1990, music was undergoing quite a transformation, leaving behind the iconic sounds of the 1980s for a newer and more modern sound. Although no one likely knew it at the time, the year became a bridge between the two decades. With that in mind, these are three of the best Top 40 hits from 1990. They are so good, it’s almost certain that every 90s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Georgia On My Mind” by Michael Bolton

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Of course, Michael Bolton isn’t the original artist to sing “Georgia On My Mind”. Still, Bolton’s version stands out on its own merit. “Georgia On My Mind” was written in 1930 by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell. Bolton’s version appears on his Soul Provider record.

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The sweet song starts with, “Georgia, Georgia, the whole day through / Just an old sweet song / Keeps Georgia on my mind.”

Other notable covers of “Georgia On My Mind” include ones by Ray Charles, Willie Nelson, and Ella Fitzgerald. Bolton’s version was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male.

“After The Rain” by Nelson

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“After The Rain” is Nelson’s second single, and the title track of their freshman record. It was written by duo members Matthew Nelson and Gunnar Nelson, along with Marc Tanner and Rick Wilson.

A song of encouragement, the chorus of “After The Rain” says, “Whoa, after the rain / Washes away the tears / And all the pain / Only after the rain / Can you live again.”

“After The Rain” follows “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love And Affection”, Nelson’s only No. 1 single. The record also includes “More Than Ever”, which is Nelson’s final big hit.

“I Wish It Would Rain Down” by Phil Collins

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Phil Collins released several singles in 1990, beginning with “I Wish It Would Rain Down”. The song, written solely by Collins, is part of his …But Seriously record.

A heartbreaking song of admission, “I Wish It Would Rain Down” says in part, “And I realize I let you down, oh, yeah / But I know in my heart of hearts / I know I’m never gonna hold you again, no no / Now I, well, now I know I wish it would rain down, down on me.”

Collins’ … But Seriously album also includes “Another Day In Paradise”, “Do You Remember?” and “Something Happened On The Way To Heaven”. They were all massively successful singles for Collins.

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