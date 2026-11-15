3 Wacky Lyrics From the 90s That We Still Scratch Our Heads Over Today

If there’s any decade that thrived on wacky music, it was definitely the 90s. Here are some weird, wacky 90s songs with lyrics that make us think, and not necessarily in a deep way.

“Are You Jimmy Ray?” by Jimmy Ray

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“Are you Johnnie Ray? (Who wants to know?) / Are you Slim Ray? (Who wants to know?) / Are you Fay Wray? / Who wants to know?”

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If an artist ever had a personal theme song, this would be it. This was also Jimmy Ray’s debut single as a solo artist, if you can believe it. I’m not really sure what the process behind putting a bunch of variations of Jimmy’s name in the chorus was, but it doesn’t really matter, because it stays stuck in our heads regardless.

“Fly Like An Eagle” by Seal

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“I wanna house the people, livin’ in the street / Oh, yeah there’s a solution / Let me fly like an eagle, to the sea.”

In this song, Seal sings about the world’s biggest problems. You know, childhood hunger, homelessness, etc.; and then he presents a solution: Let him fly like an eagle, gosh darn it. This song was released on the Space Jam soundtrack, which also features the single “I Believe I Can Fly”. With that in mind, I’m not really sure that the lyrics making sense is necessarily a top priority. As long as flying (like an eagle or otherwise) is involved, we’re all good.

“The Impression I Get” by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

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“I’ve never had to knock on wood / And I’m glad I haven’t yet / Because I’m sure it isn’t good / That’s the impression that I get.”

The subject matter of this song is kind of random, but essentially, “The Impression That I Get” is about testing life’s waters and also being glad you haven’t had to. To me, this whole song just sounds like it’s being sung from the perspective of someone who’s a little paranoid. The narrator talks about a few tragedies and then goes on to say he’s never had to “knock on wood.” However, he pedals backward and wonders if maybe he should, just in case. In the second half of the song, he follows this up by trying to convince the listener that he’s “not a coward”; he just hasn’t been properly tested. There’s a lot going on in this song, and honestly, it’s hard to stay on track with the point of it all.

Photo by: Steve Eichner/WireImage