34 Years Ago Today, We Lost the Legendary Songwriter Behind Novelty Songs and Hits for Faron Young, Alan Jackson, and Dwight Yoakam

On this day (October 25) in 1992, Roger Miller died of throat and lung cancer at the age of 56. He had a successful recording career, notching hits with songs like “King of the Road,” “Dang Me,” and “Do-Wacka-Do.” His songs also became hits for a long line of artists, including Ray Price, Alan Jackson, Faron Young and Dwight Yoakam.

Miller grew up in a small town in Oklahoma, where he picked cotton and did other work on his uncle’s farm. When he wasn’t working in the fields, he was daydreaming or listening to Bob Wills’ early band, the Light Crust Doughboys, or the Grand Ole Opry. One of his cousins was married to Sheb Wooley, who taught Miller to play guitar.

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He joined the Army when he was 17 to avoid a jail sentence for stealing a guitar. At the time, the United States was involved in the Korean War. Fortunately, Miller was stationed in Atlanta, Georgia, where he played fiddle in the Circle A Wranglers, a military band started by Faron Young. Later, he was stationed in South Carolina with the brother of Jethro Burns of the duo Homer & Jethro. He convinced Miller to head to Nashville after he finished his service.

Roger Miller Goes to Nashville

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Roger Miller moved to Nashville after he was discharged from the Army. He took a job as a bellhop and began working his way into the music industry. He got his foot in the door when he became the fiddle player in Minnie Pearl’s touring band. Then, he met George Jones, who introduced him to Pappy Daily. He released his debut single, “My Pillow,” in 1957, but it failed to chart.

Three years later, he found his first hit with “You Don’t Want My Love” after signing with RCA Victor. He followed that with “When Two Worlds Collide,” which reached No. 6. At the time, those were his only singles that reached the chart. By 1963, he was ready to leave Nashville and go to Hollywood. He had already appeared on television and believed he would have more success as an actor.

He inked a deal with Smash Records to record an album and a single. The deal would give him more than enough money to move to the West Coast and find a fresh start. Then, the album’s first single, “Dang Me,” went to No. 1 on the country chart and No. 7 on the Hot 100. He followed that with “Chug-a-Lug,” which went to No. 3.

In 1965, he released “King of the Road.” It shot to the top of the country chart and No. 4 on the pop tally.

[RELATED: 61 Years Ago, Roger Miller Was at No. 1 Thanks to a Timeless Tune With an Uncertain Origin Story (Later Covered by George Jones)]

In 1980, Miller wrote the score for a musical titled Big River. It was a huge hit and won seven Tony Awards. Miller took home the Tony for Best Score.

Miller Wrote Country Classics

Roger Miller was one of the best songwriters to ever pick up a pen. He could write hilarious novelty songs and deeply sad songs like “One Dyin’ and a Buryin’” with equal skill. The list below contains some highlights from his deep catalog.

“When Two Worlds Collide”–Jim Reeves (No. 6)

“The Last Word in Lonesome Is Me”–Eddy Arnold (No. 2)

“That’s the Way I Feel”–Faron Young (No. 9)

“Tall, Tall Trees”–Alan Jackson (No. 1)

“It Only Hurts When I Cry”–Dwight Yoakam (No. 7)

“Invitation to the Blues”–Ray Price (No. 3)

“Half a Mind”–Ernest Tubb (No. 8)

“Don’t We All Have the Right”–Ricky Van Shelton (No. 1)

“Billy Bayou”–Jim Reeves (No. 1)

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