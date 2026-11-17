The Beatles’ music swept through the United Kingdom in 1963. A year later, Beatlemania rolled through America and the rest of the world. And a few artists were wise enough to jump on that bandwagon and record Lennon/McCartney songs during that stretch.

These artists had varying levels of success with these songs. But they still got a jump start on the biggest craze in rock music history to that point.

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Del Shannon

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Del Shannon burst on the scene in 1961 with his Farfisa-drenched No. 1 single “Runaway”. He enjoyed a few more big hits over the next couple of years by following a similar formula. In 1963, he was in Great Britain on a tour and played the same bill as The Beatles. That’s when he heard “From Me To You”, a big hit in England at the time. He asked John Lennon for permission to record the song. Lennon agreed but then worried that Shannon’s take might hurt the Fab 4’s chances to score in the US with the song. In any case, Shannon’s take was only a minor hit upon its release in 1963. Still, it marked the first time that a Lennon/McCartney song reached the Top 100 of the US charts.

Billy J. Kramer & The Dakotas

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What set Billy J. Kramer apart among all the early Lennon/McCartney song acolytes was the access that he had to their material. That stemmed from the fact that he was managed by Brian Epstein, who also managed the Fab Four. Kramer scored big in Great Britain with covers of “Do You Want To Know A Secret” and “I Call Your Name”, both of which The Beatles had also released. But Kramer also grabbed the chance to record “Bad To Me”, “I’ll Be On My Way”, and “From A Window”, three songs that The Beatles didn’t release themselves. Of those three, “Bad To Me” helped Kramer and his band The Dakotas get a footing in America by hitting the Top 10.

Peter And Gordon

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When Paul McCartney played an early version of “World Without Love” to John Lennon, Lennon thought the song and its opening line (“Please lock me away”) were unintentionally hilarious. Perhaps it’s no surprise then that The Beatles didn’t record the song. But it turned into a No. 1 hit anyway thanks to Peter And Gordon. The Peter was Peter Asher, whose sister was Jane Asher, who just happened to be the girlfriend of Paul McCartney. For a while, McCartney lived in the Asher household. That gave Peter Asher and Gordon Waller first crack at a few Lennon-McCartney songs. Their smooth harmonies were the perfect complement to those melodic tracks.

The Rolling Stones

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Many people naturally assumed that The Rolling Stones didn’t get along too well with The Beatles. After all, the Stones immediately threatened the supremacy of the Fab Four while utilizing a much different style. In truth, the two bands got along just fine, even if they still tried to outdo each other at every turn. In 1963, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards hadn’t yet developed their songwriting skills to the level that they’d soon reach. As such, they relied on cover songs for many of their early singles. John Lennon and Paul McCartney gladly donated “I Wanna Be Your Man” to the Stones, and it became their second smash UK single. The Beatles’ own version came out just a few weeks after the Stones’ take.

(Photo by PoPsie Randolph/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)