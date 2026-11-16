Who doesn’t love a good ballad? When classic rock was still in its infancy in 1964, tons of rock-oriented ballads hit the airwaves and became hits that year. If you’re a 60s kid, I bet the following four ballads still ring a bell today. They might even make you shed a tear.

“Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Crying” by Gerry And The Pacemakers from ‘Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Crying’

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This pop-leaning Merseybeat jam from Gerry And The Pacemakers came about at the height of the British Invasion. Interestingly, despite being written by members of the band, “Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Crying” was actually first released by singer Louise Cordet. Her single didn’t quite chart, so the band decided to record it themselves.

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That ended up being the move. The band’s version of “Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Crying” would make it to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 6 in the UK.

“And I Love Her” by The Beatles from ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

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This sweet little bolero ballad from The Beatles was one of many hits from their third album, A Hard Day’s Night. It’s an amazing track, one that even Paul McCartney himself would say was the first ballad he wrote that he was actually impressed by. “And I Love Her” resonated with listeners, too, and peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100.

Fun fact: Some grunge fans might know this song best by Kurt Cobain’s cover of it.

“Don’t Worry Baby” by The Beach Boys from ‘Shut Down Volume 2’

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The Beach Boys were still on a rock and roll kick with this sunshine-y pop-oriented tune from 1964. The B-side to “I Get Around”, “Don’t Worry Baby”, is a bit of an underrated gem in my eyes, at least when it was first released. It deserved an A-side release, in my opinion.

“I Don’t Want To See You Again” by Peter And Gordon

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The Beatles, in a roundabout way, make it to our list of classic rock ballads from 1964 once more with “I Don’t Want To See You Again”. Paul McCartney wrote this tune for the duo Peter And Gordon. And while the soft rock song didn’t quite chart in the UK, it did numbers in the US. “I Don’t Want To See You Again” peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100.

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