In a world that commodifies and prioritizes commercially promising singing voices, it can become all too easy to forget that making noise is fun. Singing is fun, pretending to be a guitar with your mouth is fun, beatboxing along to drumbeats is fun, and none of this fun factor is dependent on how “talented” you are at doing any of them. Take, for example, these four feel-good rock songs from 1968 that virtually every baby boomer can still sing by heart—guitar riffs included. Not every baby boomer is going to sound like the official recording. But that’s not really the point of enjoying music, anyway.

“Magic Carpet Ride” by Steppenwolf

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Steppenwolf released “Magic Carpet Ride” as the lead single from their second studio album, appropriately titled The Second. Interestingly, the four-and-a-half-minute album version of this track is the most popular today, not the single version they shaved to be just under three minutes. Even then, the baby boomer generation showed a clear preference for having as much time to sing along to the flirtatious lyrics and imitate the “wacka-wacka” guitar strumming pattern. “Well, you don’t know what we can find / Why don’t you come with me, little girl, on a magic carpet ride.”

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“Suzie Q” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

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Creedence Clearwater Revival scored their first major hit with their rendition of the rockabilly classic “Suzie Q”, which appeared on CCR’s eponymous debut. Following this commercial success, CCR focused on releasing songs written by frontman John Fogerty. Decades later, most of the baby boomer generation will be able to sing along to this rock ‘n’ roll classic. Thanks to the melodic nature of the guitar solo, most CCR lovers will be able to sing along to those parts, too. “Oh, Suzie Q, baby, I love you Suzie Q / I like the way you walk, I like the way you walk.”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by The Rolling Stones

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Songs like The Rolling Stones’ 1968 hit “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” are a fantastic testament to the fact that rock ‘n’ roll doesn’t have to be complex to be appealing. Indeed, The Stones mastered that specific niche of rock music that was straightforward without being boring and assertive without being overbearing. This particular style led to a wellspring of incredible rock cuts that most baby boomers will still be able to sing along to—vocals and guitars alike—and that includes “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”. “But it’s all right now, in fact, it’s a gas / It’s all right, I’m jumpin’ Jack Flash, it’s a gas, gas, gas.”

“Crimson And Clover” by Tommy James And The Shondells

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Lastly, we’ll round out this list of 1968 songs most baby boomers can sing along to with “Crimson And Clover” by Tommy James And The Shondells. This saccharine-sweet track not only features an infectious descending melody that stays in your head long after the needle lifts off the vinyl. But it also features an incredibly distinct, choppy tremolo guitar that is as prominently highlighted and just as melodic as the vocal line itself. Most baby boomers will easily sing, “Now I don’t hardly know her,” and immediately follow it with the “buh-duh, buh-duh, buh duhhh” of the guitar line.

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