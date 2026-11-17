The early 1960s were full of feel-good songs ripe with melodic earworms that get stuck in your brain for days, weeks, even years and decades on end. At least, that’s certainly the case for these songs from 1963, which baby boomers can still sing by heart.

“Surfin’ U.S.A.” by The Beach Boys

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Even if you didn’t surf in the early 1960s, songs by The Beach Boys made you wish you did. That definitely includes their 1963 hit “Surfin’ U.S.A.”. The late-winter release was the sun-soaked track the world craved as it looked ahead to spring and summer. Unsurprisingly, it rode high in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the Canadian Hit Parade pop chart. All these decades later, baby boomers can still sing along to the lines about imagining “if everybody had an ocean across the U.S.A.”

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“My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Angels

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The early 1960s saw plenty of girl groups singing narrative songs about would-be scenarios. One of the best-known is undoubtedly “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Angels. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for nearly a month straight after its July 1963 release, making it one of the most ubiquitous songs baby boomers heard at the time. Now, when this generation hears, “my boyfriend’s back, and you’re gonna be in trouble,” they’re almost guaranteed to reply, “hey la, hey la, my boyfriend’s back” with no hesitation.

“He’s So Fine” by The Chiffons

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Virtually every baby boomer can remember when “He’s So Fine” came out in January 1963. Thus, it didn’t take long for George Harrison to get in hot water over his suspiciously similar-sounding track “My Sweet Lord”. Even his bandmates later said that Harrison was playing with fire by incorporating this melody that everyone had been hearing since the early 1960s. Legal issues of an ex-Beatle aside, The Chiffons hit is one that still feels good to sing. And luckily, almost every baby boomer can still follow along by heart.

“Blue Velvet” by Bobby Vinton

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Ballads just felt different in the 1960s. They were a little more naive, maybe, definitely sweeter and more tender. Moreover, they were buoyed by some of the most impressive crooning popular music has ever seen. This is certainly the case for Bobby Vinton’s 1963 version of “Blue Velvet”. The song had been covered multiple times since the early 1950s, but Vinton’s was especially popular. All these years later, almost every baby boomer will be able to wistfully sing along to “she wore blue velvet, bluer than velvet was the night.”

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