4 Feel-Good Songs From 1966 That Every Baby Boomer Can Still Sing by Heart

Music fulfills several roles in our lives, from being a great motivator to a calming salve to a creative inspiration to a plain old-fashioned pep talk from a pal. Indeed, songs can be a serious medicine that lifts the weight off our shoulders, eases our worries, and makes us feel good. These good feelings—and the songs themselves—can stay buzzing through our system long after the track is over. For baby boomers, that’s certainly true of these four feel-good songs from 1966.

“Sunshine Superman” by Donovan

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Donovan cut a single of “Sunshine Superman” knowing that his “one that got away” love interest in the United States would likely hear the track on the radio. “‘Cause I made my mind up, you’re going to be mine” was quite literally Donovan’s not-so-subtle love letter to his lady across the pond. All hopeless romantics will be pleased to know that she did hear the song, and it worked. Linda Lawrence, the original recipient of “Sunshine Superman”, and Donovan have been married for over five decades. There’s just too much feel-good juju there not to have some of it rub off on you while you listen.

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“A Groovy Kind Of Love” by The Mindbenders

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Diane & Annita originally recorded “A Groovy Kind Of Love” in 1965. The melody from the track is from Muzio Clementi’s Sonatina, a late-18th-century composition that imbues the track with a timeless quality. In 1968, The Mindbenders released their own rendition of the track to critical acclaim. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 5 elsewhere around the world. Even today, most baby boomers will be able to sing along to the feel-good lyrics “when I’m feelin’ blue, all I have to do is take a look at you.”

“Yellow Submarine” by The Beatles

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The Beatles’ musical catalogue covers a wide range of emotions, from playful to flirtatious to angry to lonesome to sad. But if you’re in the mood for some no-muss, no-fuss, feel-good tracks, just look at the songs that Ringo Starr sang. Being the weakest singer in the Fab Four, his material was rarely lofty or verbose. Instead, songs like “Yellow Submarine” offered a refreshing palate cleanser with its bouncy melody, infectious refrain, and whimsical imagery.

“I’m A Believer” by The Monkees

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The Monkees released “I’m A Believer” in November 1966, and it only took one month for the track to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The feel-good song continued to dominate airwaves well into 1966. So much so that even decades later, virtually every baby boomer knows that the next line after “then I saw her face” is a resounding, “now I’m a believer!” And after “not a trace,” most from this generation will know to respond, “Of doubt in my mind!”

Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns