4 Forgotten Lyrics by Phil Collins That Feel Like Poetry

Some people know Phil Collins from his work on soundtracks like Brother Bear and Tarzan, while others are fans of his solo ambitions. Regardless of how you found the drummer/singer first, you’ve likely been captivated by his words in one way or another. Here are some of the musician’s more underrated lyrics.

“Behind The Lines”

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“The sun is hotter than before / But inside it’s cold, I wonder why / But if the fire within your heart can beat the storm / Well, I believe we can make it right.”

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This song appears on Collins’ album Face Value, which includes popular hits like “In The Air Tonight.” Originally, though, the song was actually recorded by Genesis. It appears on the band’s album Duke.

“I Wish It Would Rain Down”

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“And I realize I let you down, oh yeah / But I know in my heart of hearts / I know I’m never gonna hold you again, no.”

The lyrics of “I Wish It Would Rain Down” are relatively simple but heartbreaking nonetheless. In this song, Collins talks about a relationship that is done for, and it seems he blames himself for that. In addition to the gut-wrenching refrain, this song also features a guitar solo by Eric Clapton and a gospel choir. Not something I really saw coming, but it definitely works.

“Doesn’t Anybody Stay Together Anymore”

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“And I don’t know why you keep emotions walled up / Your heart’s on your sleeve, but your sleeve is rolled up.”

No Jacket Required is obviously a synth-pop masterpiece. However, I kind of feel like there are certain songs on the project, like this one, that don’t get enough recognition. In “Doesn’t Anybody Stay Together Anymore”, Collins explores a life theme he came to understand vicariously through his friends and perhaps his own divorce. This song is reflective, but like other works of his, kind of brutally honest.

“We Said Hello Goodbye”

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“Some people keep running all their life / And still find they haven’t gone too far.”

This song, quite appropriately, appears as the last track on Collins’ album, No Jacket Required. Collins gets quite reflective in this one and reminds the listener of several truths. One of them is that living in the past is a waste of time. Honestly, that’s quite the statement to end an album with.

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