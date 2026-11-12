4 Heavy Metal Songs From 1971 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

From 1961 to 1971, rock ‘n’ roll had turned the volume and intensity to 11, as they say. In just ten short years, rock had transformed from teeny-bopper rockabilly to powerful, ear-splitting, thunderous heavy metal. Other rock subgenres existed, certainly, but this particular offshoot was growing in popularity at a rapid pace. And with goosebump-inducing heavy metal songs like these from 1971, it’s easy to see why the public was demanding their rock ‘n’ roll to be loud.

“Lord Of This World” by Black Sabbath

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Full disclosure: Master Of Reality is my all-time favorite Black Sabbath album. So, it’s practically a no-brainer that at least one cut from this album would make its way onto my list of goosebump-inducing songs. “Lord Of This World” got the final go-ahead because every time the opening riff falls back into that shuffling halftime feel, I get chills. Just pure, nasty metal that makes me contort my face and want to crank my amp as loud as it will go.

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“When The Levee Breaks” by Led Zeppelin

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Led Zeppelin had no shortage of incredible, goosebump-inducing heavy metal songs to choose from in 1971. But I would argue that “When The Levee Breaks” is one of the most chilling. The guitar riff is so intensely ominous, you can practically see the water levels around you rising as the levee gives way to the oncoming flood. The fact that Led Zeppelin reimagined this distinctive track from the 1930s original that sounds nothing like it makes the whole thing more extraordinary.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who

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The Who was at the front lines of heavy metal’s development, constantly pushing themselves—and, in turn, other bands—to push the boundaries on just how loud a band could be. Songs like “Baba O’Riley” do such an effective job of building tension before releasing it in an explosive climax, leaving me with goosebumps no matter how many times I listen to this 1971 heavy metal classic.

“Locomotive Breath” by Jethro Tull

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Lastly, who says a flute can’t be heavy metal? Certainly not Jethro Tull. The band released what would become their best-selling album in March 1971, and “Locomotive Breath” served as the lead single. Everything about this track gives me goosebumps every time I hear it, from the chord progression to the airtight arrangements to the sheer weight of it all. It’s an enduring listen that hits hard every single time.

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