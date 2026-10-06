4 Hits From the 80s That Are Perfect for Being Young and in Love

The 80s are known for producing a string of super epic hits, and that includes timeless love songs. Whether you’re dancing to The Cure, or belting Foreigner in the car, it’s hard to deny that the 80s are as romantic as it gets. Here are some tracks that are perfect for being young and in love.

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!

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This Wham! hit sounds exactly like how it feels whenever you have a crush on someone. Apparently, a “go-go” was actually another term for a dance club. In this song, the guy literally finds out that this girl he likes decided to go dancing while he was asleep. So, yes, he literally wants her to wake him up before she “go-go” s. This song was intended to have a little bit of an old-timey feel, with Wham! referencing the Jitterbug within the song’s first few bars.

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“Head Over Heels” by Tears For Fears

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Something happens when “Head Over Heels” plays: We just can’t seem to get enough of it! This one, especially lyrically, feels a lot like young love. The premise of the song, after all, is that a guy is falling for a girl, and he begs her not to leave him heartbroken.

“Just Like Heaven” by The Cure

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Considered by frontman Robert Smith to be “the best pop song The Cure have ever done,” “Just Like Heaven” is a perfect exposé on what it means to be infatuated with someone. Even though this song has a certain danceability to it, “Just Like Heaven” is extremely poetic, especially in the chorus.

“Dancing in the deepest oceans / Twisting in the water / You’re just like a dream / Just like a dream.”

“I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner

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When you’re falling in love for the first time, it can be hard to know what’s real and what’s not. Foreigner perfectly encapsulates this feeling in their hit song, “I Want To Know What Love Is”. Mick Jones of Foreigner wrote this after experiencing “love” multiple times.

“…I’d been through a lot of relationships that eventually failed, and still searching for something that could really endure,” he shared with Songfacts. “And that sort of took a life of its own as well…”

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