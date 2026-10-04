4 Hits From the 90s That Are Perfect for Being Young and in Love

These songs perfectly capture the essence of what it means to be absolutely over the moon in love. From Sixpence None The Richer to Big Mountain, here are some lovey-dovey tracks from the 90s.

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

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Lead singer Leigh Nash once described “Kiss Me” as an instant hit, and it’s easy to see why. The song was written in a hotel in the Netherlands while Sixpence None The Richer was on tour. Then, the group performed it that night at a festival they were playing. Even though they’re technically a Christian band, the song later appeared in the 1999 romantic comedy She’s All That, propelling Sixpence into secular stardom.

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“Follow You Down” by Gin Blossoms

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“Follow You Down” is easily one of Gin Blossoms’ most popular tracks now, but it almost didn’t make it on their 1996 album Congratulations I’m Sorry.

Writer Jesse Valenzuela actually told Shawna Ortega: “…And we’d already finished the record, but I had this great song, so I demoed it up and I sent it to my main A&R man, David Anderle, the great David Anderle, and he said, ‘Why are you hiding this thing? Let’s put it on the record.’ So we went and recorded it right away.”

“I Love You Always Forever” by Donna Lewis

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Donna Lewis nearly scored a No. 1 hit with this song, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, blocked by “Macarena” of all songs. This song was inspired by a novel called Love For Lydia by H. E. Bates; the original title was going to be “Lydia” but was eventually changed.

“Baby, I Love Your Way” by Big Mountain

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“Baby, I Love Your Way” has all the magical components that a first love brings. Undying devotion, a need to be with that person 24/7, and, of course, yacht rock-influenced music. Singer Peter Frampton wrote this one, and his muse happened to be a girl he was living with while he wasn’t yet technically divorced from his wife. Big Mountain did their own version of the song in 1994.

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