4 Legendary Rock Songs That Defined Baby Boomers’ Teenage Years in the 60s

Rock music in its many iterations came to be through the love and acceptance earned by teenagers. In a way, teens tend to control what’s popular, considering they embrace new types of music more easily than older, set-in-their-ways music fans. And the following rock songs from the 60s might have defined your own teenage years if you are a baby boomer.

“The Twist” by Chubby Checker from ‘Twist With Chubby Checker’ (1960)

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If there’s one thing teens are known for loving, no matter the decade or even century, it’s a dance craze. And this rock and roll classic kicked off one of the biggest dance crazes of all time in 1960. “The Twist” by Chubby Checker made it all the way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was a hefty hit internationally, too.

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“I Want To Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles (1963)

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Beatlemania was about to be in full swing in 1963, and teenagers played a big part in it. And if you were a young Beatles fan, “I Want To Hold Your Hand” might have been the rock and roll song that turned you into a diehard fan. The track was the Fab Four’s first No. 1 hit in America, and the rest was history.

“California Girls” by The Beach Boys from ‘Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!)’ (1965)

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Even if you didn’t go through puberty in California, your summers were probably defined by this iconic hit from The Beach Boys. “California Girls” is still tightly associated with teen culture in the 60s. And it still sounds quite fresh and fun after all these years.

“California Girls” by The Beach Boys was a No. 3 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1965, and it did well internationally, too.

“You Really Got Me” by The Kinks from ‘Kinks’ (1964)

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Cool teenage music fans were all about garage rock in 1964, and this entry on our list of songs from the 60s was as cool as it got. “You Really Got Me” was a banger of a hit among teens. It peaked at No. 1 in the UK and No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart. But it has also become something of a history-maker. Many music historians would say that the band’s use of power chords influenced what would become punk rock and heavy metal in no less than a decade.

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