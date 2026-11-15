4 Lyrical Bloopers That Ended up Making These Songs Even Better

When recording an album, especially a mass commercially released one, there is an expectation of perfection that often hangs heavy over the musicians and engineers at the studio—no wonky notes, no lyrical bloopers, no dropped beats. Bands will record and re-record songs countless times, striving for a clean take with minimal errors that still has an emotive and impactful performance. Major flubs are left on the cutting room floor, and only the most polished product is put out.

…sometimes. Every so often, there’s an exception to this rule. In these cases, the mistakes that the musicians and engineers leave on the tape give the song a more human-like touch. In especially rare cases, these flubs make the song even better, which is undoubtedly true of these four lyrical bloopers.

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“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas

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If you listen closely to the first verse of “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas, you might notice that it’s difficult to tell whether the group is singing “I began to pray” or “I pretend to pray.” It almost acts like an auditory illusion. If you’re looking to hear one line, you’ll hear it, and vice versa. No, you’re not crazy—the singers actually are singing something different from one another. While most were singing “pretend,” Cass Elliot was singing “began.” She didn’t realize that wasn’t the right word until years later.

Still, the vagueness of this passing lyric underlines the wayward feelings of the narrator. Maybe they’re just pretending to appease the preacher in the church with them. Maybe, somewhere deep down, they feel like they really should pray. It might be a lyrical blooper by definition, but it imbues even deeper meaning into the track.

“You’re Only Human (Second Wind)” by Billy Joel

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Billy Joel’s lyrical blooper in “You’re Only Human (Second Wind)” serves a similar function as Cass Elliot’s in “California Dreamin’”. Joel’s 1985 track first appeared on Greatest Hits — Volume I & II. The pop pianist originally wrote the song as a way to combat negative feelings of depression and suicidal ideation. Joel opts to celebrate all the ups and downs of being a human. “You’re allowed to make your share of mistakes,” he sings in the first verse.

Later in the song, Joel proves his point. While trying to sing the line “you probably don’t want to hear advice from someone else,” Joel messes up his entrance, audibly chuckling in the vocal take. He was going to fix it, but he was encouraged to leave it in. After all, he was only human, too, and leaving his mistake in the song about accepting those mistakes gave it an even more endearing quality.

“Helter Skelter” by The Beatles

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Not all lyrical bloopers look like forgetting a line or missing an entrance. In the case of “Helter Skelter” by The Beatles, a lyrical blooper can also be words that made it onto the final recording, even though they didn’t belong there. On the stereo mix of this iconic White Album track, you can hear drummer Ringo Starr shouting in the background, “I’ve got blisters on my fingers!” The mono version of the song fades before you can hear his outburst.

It’s no wonder that Starr was dealing with sore hands, considering the exhausting amount of takes The Beatles recorded to get the sound just right. While it might have been hard work at the time, Starr’s outburst comes across as playful and comedic, earning it a spot among other charming Fab Four moments that highlighted their spirited dynamic.

“Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones

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Finally, the last song on this list of lyrical bloopers that actually made a song better is one that requires an asterisk. Technically, the featured vocalist on The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter”, Merry Clayton, didn’t flub her lines. Instead, her voice faltered, audibly cracking as she bellowed out the words “shot” and “murder.” Some singers might insist on retaking the line to remove such a noticeable error.

But in the case of “Gimme Shelter”, the voice crack only emphasized the emotion behind Clayton’s vocal delivery. It was as if the pain and anguish described in the lyrics were bubbling up from within her and had to escape in one sharp crack of her voice. The band ultimately decided to keep the small mistake in the final cut, and even decades later, it’s clear they made the right decision.

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